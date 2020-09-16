ONLINE: Terese Allen

press release: Join us for "Book Bites" - a new series of brief Facebook Live book talks from the Wisconsin Historical Society Press exploring all things Wisconsin! The series will stream on the WHS Press Facebook page on the first and third Wednesday of each month.

On Wednesday, September 16 Terese Allen will discuss the revised edition of the classic Flavor of Wisconsin, which she co-authored with Harva Hachten. Much more than a cookbook - though its 400-odd authentic recipes will whet the appetite of all who love good food - this handsome volume provides delightful morsels of information about the history of food and eating in Wisconsin. The result is an invaluable resource on Wisconsin foodways and a grand tour of Wisconsin cuisine, from Native American gardening and traditional immigrant dishes to the emergence of farmer's markets and the "slow food" movement to iconic community traditions like the Friday fish fry.

Terese Allen, a Wisconsin native and former chef, writes about the pleasures and benefits of regional foods, seasonal cooking, and culinary folklore. She has written several books on Wisconsin's food traditions, including Wisconsin's Hometown Flavors, Fresh Market Wisconsin, and Cafe Wisconsin Cookbook. Terese pens the "Cook It Forward" food column in Edible Madison magazine, and is co-founder and long-time leader of the Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW).