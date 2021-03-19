ONLINE: The Future of Broadband in Wisconsin

press release: Join “Two Bald Guys” Friday at noon when we will be joined by Brittany Beyer, Executive Director of Grow North, and Angie Dickison, Broadband Development Manager for the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). We will discuss broadband and internet access in Wisconsin and what improvements can be made.

In addition to her work at Grow North, Beyer was named by Governor Evers as the Chair of the Task Force on Broadband. Before joining DEED, Dickison was the State Broadband Director for the State of Wisconsin, where she led broadband strategy and program development efforts within the state.

Topics to be covered:

How does Wisconsin’s broadband infrastructure compare to other states?

The state of rural broadband and internet access.

What can be done on a state-wide level to improve access to the internet?

What are your thoughts on this topic? Join us for this livestream Friday at noon on the WIPPS Facebook page. www.facebook.com/WIPPSorg/.

Post comments and questions during the event, or email questions in advance at info@wipps.org.