ONLINE: The Little Red Barn Show

media release: The Tallest Man on Earth presents: The Little Red Barn Show concert documentary and live Q&A.

As Sweden relaxed social gathering restrictions throughout the summer of 2020, artists of all types began to explore what was possible in their chosen mediums. A close friend of Kristian had a vision: to turn her farm into a music venue using her barn as a home to the stage.

The Little Red Barn Show documents a group of friends coming together to make a concert happen amidst a global pandemic, on a farm, in a barn, in the middle of nowhere. Director Rolf Nylinder shares his perspective while he watches incredibly talented people work together to make something small, and simple, and ultimately utterly magical.

