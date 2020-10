press release: Fri. Oct. 2, 6:30 pm The Long Shadow – free screening of the 2017 documentary by Frances Causey about the history of anti-Black racism in the US, followed at 8:00 pm by an online discussion. Part of the ongoing First Fri. Film Series hosted by the First Unitarian Society. For access to the movie as well as the link to the 8:00 pm online discussion, please visit

http://thelongshadowfilm.com/ fus-madison/