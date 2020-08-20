ONLINE: The Racialized Reality for Madison Non-Profits

press release: On August 20, 2020, from 7-9pm, Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development’s initiative Justified Anger will host an event to present new research by Greg Wilson and Randy Stoecker at UW-Madison on Black-led nonprofits in Madison.

RSVP for Zoom link.

The research found that Black-led nonprofits—organizations whose leadership is majority Black—suffer a variety of forms of discrimination. Greg Wilson interviewed fifteen representatives of Black-led nonprofits to learn about their experiences in Madison’s nonprofit sector. The findings show that Madison’s nonprofit sector is racialized—seemingly race-neutral criteria around which the nonprofit sector is organized in fact makes it harder for Black-led nonprofits to succeed in their missions.

The event will begin with an introduction by Dr. Alexander Gee Jr., founder and president of Nehemiah followed by a presentation of the research findings by Greg Wilson, graduate student in the Department of Sociology at UW-Madison and Dr. Randy Stoecker, professor in the Department of Community and Environmental Sociology at UW-Madison. The event will conclude with a Q&A panel discussion with Dr. Gee, Mr. Wilson, and Dr. Stoecker.

