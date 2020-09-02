ONLINE: Virtual Ice Cream Social

press release: Enjoy free ice cream? Want to learn about getting involved with LGBTQ+ supportive connections on campus? Join us for the GSCC Virtual Ice Cream Social and Resource Fair! This virtual event will include a pre-recorded tour of the new GSCC space, videos from our student org and department partners, and a free Daily Scoop coupon for attendees.

https://www.facebook.com/events/925268474627551/

For a socially distant adherent, mask required tour of the new physical space (limited group size) fill out the attached form: https://forms.gle/ Duj7obN2rmjLMZjZA

---

All Gender and Sexuality Campus Center events are free. The Red Gym is wheelchair accessible. Any videos will be screened with captions. Please contact us for any other accommodations or questions at

lgbt@studentlife.wisc.edu or 608-265-3344.