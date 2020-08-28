ONLINE: Harmonious Wail (album release)

× Expand Ellen Rosner Harmonious Wail in Ireland, the back cover image on the "Beyond the Pale" album.

press release: Harmonious Wail unleashes new recording on August 28, 2020.

Beyond the Pale is dedicated to all the mighty musicians around the world who are weathering the storm of uncertainty in these unprecedented times. This lavish collection of 11 songs travels through the muse of original Harmonious Wail compositions and a few standard gems and a sliver of Irish sentiment. Beyond The Pale will be available Digitally, on CD and LP. Special guests include Howard Levy, Don Stiernberg and Alfonso Ponticelli, to name a few.

The release party starts at 7pm cst at https://harmoniouswail.com/on- line/.

Find us on facebook.com/harmoniouswail

AND

www.youtube.com/harmoniouswail

https://linktr.ee/ harmoniouswail