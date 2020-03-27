ONLINE: Harmonious Wail

× Expand NICKBERARD Harmonious Wail

press release: Quarantini House Concert - Friday Mar. 27, 7 pm cst

Hi All, We here in Harmonious Wail world hope you all are keeping your spirits up thru this crazy time. Music will most definitely get us thru this with lift and love. We would like to invite you to spend an hour with Maggie and Sims and Jeffo on Friday evening after your fish fry.

Set your time piece for Friday March 27, 6:57pm cst, and we will go live and see you at 7pm. Thank You All for your continued belief that music will heal us all -- with mucho love - Maggie, Sims and Jeffo