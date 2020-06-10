ONLINE: Watershed of Words

press release: The Friends of Pheasant Branch writing workshops were so popular in May, we're continuing the series in June!

The online writing workshops are held in partnership with Troy Hess, the founder of On the Yahara Writing Center. Each class has a specific day and time, but can serve as either a "one-time" or ongoing series, depending on your schedule and interest level.

The original classes were funded by the Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy as part of our 25th Anniversary celebration. The kids workshop continues to be free of charge. RSVP here for link.

Watershed of Words: Poetry for Kids

Wednesdays 4:00 - 5:00 PM

The 'kids create' class takes its inspiration from The Nature Fix, which “uncovers the powers of the natural world to improve health, promote reflection and innovation, and strengthen relationships.” Kids and parents or grandparents find wonder and inspiration from any previous hike along the Pheasant Branch Trail, then turn their observations to their very own watershed poem. In this class, we will ask what is a watershed? what is home? and then follow a guided sequence to write your personalized watershed poem. Submit your Pheasant Branch Watershed of Words poem to be published in an upcoming edition of the Quarantine Times celebrating FOPBC's 25th Anniversary!