ONLINE: Watts Ahead: Financing Our Energy Future

media release: Please join us as we delve into the logistical, legal and financial realities of the electricity sector and our clean energy future. This Public Issues Forum in our Climate Crisis Series will power up with a brief tutorial on the U.S. electric grid. Next, our speakers Scott R. Smith, Assistant Vice President of Business and Regulatory Strategy at Madison Gas and Electric Company will discuss the utilities perspective of bringing on renewable energy; Thomas C. Myers, Director of Business Development at Slipstream, will talk about the key role of efficiency when scaling up new technologies for use by utilities, governments, foundations and industries; and Jason MacDuff, Vice President at greenpenny bank , will explain how greenpenny helps individuals use their money as their voice for fiscal and environmental advocacy. Together, with moderator Carol Barford, Director of the Center for Sustainability and the Global Environment (SAGE) and LWVDC Climate Crisis Subcommittee member, we will explore the following questions:

How does the history of the electricity sector contribute to today’s current challenges?

How can everyone benefit equally/fairly from clean energy and energy efficiency?

What specific policies will amp up our shift to a carbon-free energy system?

Register here to receive a Zoom link to the forum

Specific questions can be directed to League of Women Voters of Dane County, LWVevent@LWVDaneCounty.org

(608) 232-9447 office@lwvdanecounty.org

Thomas C. Myers, Director of Business Development, Slipstream: Myers' work focuses on assisting investor owned utilities, municipalities and COOPS along with lenders, regulatory and state agencies to drive performance with reaching their energy efficiency, regulatory, economic and consumer reaching goals. Securing low cost capital and setting up programs that deliver results for the economic and environmental benefits for all. Slipstream and its financial services division, EFS, creates, tests, delivers and scales the next generation of energy efficiency and renewable energy programs that move us farther, faster and easier toward a clean energy economy. Slipstream partners with utilities, local and state governments, regulatory agencies and other organizations to inspire new solutions to big energy challenges. With 39 years of experience demonstrating “what’s next” in programs and technologies, Slipstream is an established and trusted trailblazer in the industry.

Jason MacDuff, Vice President, greenpenny Bank: Having risen through the ranks of a national bank, Jason MacDuff is now happy to be working closer to his values at greenpenny, and living (part-time, at least) close to family in Iowa. He recently joined greenpenny after taking a break from career to travel. It was in Antarctica and South American Patagonia, Amazon, and Galapagos Islands where he gained insight from environmental scientists and researchers on the effects of climate change. It’s clear the world needs real solutions to reduce and recapture carbon from the atmosphere now, and Jason came home committed to putting his financial services’ experience to use. Jason and greenpenny believe in the importance of using your money as your voice for fiscal and environmental advocacy. And we want to do our part to build a better world by putting the power in the hands of our customers and partners—this is where it begins.

Scott R. Smith, Assistant Vice President of Business and Regulatory Strategy, Madison Gas and Electric Company: Prior to joining Madison Gas and Electric, Scott was Director of Regulatory Affairs at Alliant Energy, focusing on the utility’s Wisconsin based utility, Wisconsin Power and Light, as well as FERC and MISO issues for both Alliant Energy utilities. Before joining Alliant Energy, Scott served as the Chief of Staff of the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, the state agency responsible for regulating Wisconsin’s telecommunication, water, gas, and electric utilities. Prior to his appointment, Smith was the Commission’s Administrator of the division of Water, Compliance, and Consumer Affairs. Smith also served as former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson’s Deputy Communications Director, and Deputy Director of the Wisconsin state office in Washington, DC. Smith received his Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from UW–Madison, attended graduate school at the Johns Hopkins University, and received his MBA from UW–Madison.