ONLINE: Who are the UW Humanities Responders?

media release: Talk will take place at https://www.facebook.com/UWConnects/. For a complete schedule, visit https://badgertalks.wisc.edu/badger-talks-live/.

How can the humanities do the most good during social crisis? Humanities Responders is a new UW-Madison initiative funding and supporting social justice projects using the skills of the humanities to serve and bolster the work of community organizations during the pandemic. Unlike the first responders who work at sites of public emergency, Humanities Responders are UW students recognizing the invisible crises left off the front pages and collaborating with local leaders to build resilience for the future.

Aaron Fai is the assistant director of public humanities at the UW-Madison Center for the Humanities. He is a graduate of the creative writing programs at UCLA, UC Davis, and the University of Oregon. He co-directs the reading series Monsters of Poetry and the creative writing workshops at The Bubbler in Madison Public Library. He previously worked at the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters and served in Peace Corps Kyrgyzstan.

In these uncertain times, many of us are in the same position: hunkered down, trying to get a handle on our new reality. Like organizations and businesses across the globe, we at the University of Wisconsin–Madison have made changes to keep our campus and community healthy and safe. While gifted UW researchers identify ways to understand and develop a vaccine for COVID-19, our campus experts are finding new, innovative ways to support and connect with Wisconsin residents.

We are pleased to offer Badger Talks LIVE…. a Facebook Live series intended to help you cope, stay engaged and thrive during these challenging times. Can't catch the live talks? Check out past talks here.