ONLINE: Whoop It Up at Home!

press release: The UW Community Arts Collaboratory (Arts Collab) typically ends the school year with a variety of live performances celebrating the artwork and social-emotional growth of the young people it supports. This year, the Arts Collab is hosting virtual watch parties, and all events are free, family-friendly, and open to the general public. We encourage educators, artists, parents, and young people to tune in.

“Educators, parents, and youth are encouraged to engage in conversation about music, history, personal discovery, social-emotional learning pillars, and world cultural traditions,” Dr. Yorel Lashley, educational psychologist and founder of Drum Power, said of the performances.

Whoopensocker’s Whoop It Up At Home! Facebook watch party will take place on June 2 at 7 p.m. Whoop It Up At Home! is a Whoopensocker celebration of authors highlighting the writing and creativity of third and fourth-grade students from across Madison. The online program celebrates the imagination, diversity, and talent of these students with a performance by Whoopensocker ensemble members.