ONLINE: Wingra Woodwind Quintet

press release: In these uncertain times, many of us are in the same position: hunkered down, trying to get a handle on our new reality. Like organizations and businesses across the globe, we at the University of Wisconsin–Madison have made changes to keep our campus and community healthy and safe. While gifted UW researchers identify ways to understand and develop a vaccine for COVID-19, our campus experts are finding new, innovative ways to support and connect with Wisconsin residents.

We are pleased to introduce Badger Talks LIVE…. a new Facebook Live series intended to help you cope, stay engaged and thrive during these challenging times.

Follow us at https://www.facebook.com/ UWConnects/ and tune in to engage with UW– Madison faculty and staff experts on a variety of interesting, helpful and fun topics.

May 12: An exclusive premiere performance by the Mead Witter School of Music’s faculty woodwind quintet with commentary by Alicia Lee, The Wingra Quintet (https://www.music.wisc.edu/wingra-woodwind-quintet/) will perform selections from the eclectic character pieces in Nine Romanian Children’s Songs by Belà Bartók and Endre Szervansky’s energetic and engaging Fúvósötös Wind Quintet. The performance was recorded early this spring in the Collins Recital Hall at UW Madison’s beautiful, new Hamel Music Center, and is being premiered through Badger Talks Live.

Timothy Hagen, flute; Andreas Oeste, oboe; Alicia Lee, clarinet; Marc Vallon, bassoon; and Devin Cobleigh-Morrison, horn.