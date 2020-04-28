ONLINE: Winter Salt Certification

press release: The Winter Salt Certification Training for Parking Lots and Sidewalk is scheduled for 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., April 28, 2020. Join managers, applicators and others involved in the world of winter maintenance to learn about simple practices that can save you time, budget and protect our waters. This event will meet the requirements and provide the necessary training to pass the Salt Certification Exam and have you listed as a certified salt applicator on the City of Madison Winter Salt Certification site. The training will cover pre-storm preparation, equipment calibration guidance, application rates, de-icer selection and more. The goal of the training is to educate winter maintenance professionals on how to use the least amount of de-icing materials necessary to keep pavements safe throughout the winter. To register for this free online training please email Marnie Lucas at mlucas@waconia.org .