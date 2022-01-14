RSVP for Wisconsin Farmers Union Convention

× Expand Danielle Endvick Storm clouds brew over a farm in Chippewa County. Climate change is a topic of the 2020 Wisconsin Farmers Union conference.

press release: Family farmers and allies will convene virtually from 10 am-4 pm on Saturday, Jan. 29, for the 91st annual Wisconsin Farmers Union State Convention, where delegates will set the family farm organization’s priorities for 2022. The convention offers family farmers, consumers and others interested in the future of rural Wisconsin a chance to come together to discuss issues, hear from inspiring speakers, and recognize those who are doing good things in the countryside.

Enjoy convention from the comfort of home and a reduced registration rate for members: $20 per delegate or non-delegate family viewing group.

Please note, due to the virtual nature of the event this year, there will be firm registration deadlines: January 14 for delegates; January 28 for non-delegates.

“Members participated in a robust virtual policy discussion last year, which led to an incredibly successful year,” said WFU President Darin Von Ruden. “We saw a lot of wins in the work that members designated as Special Orders of Business, particularly in addressing concentration in agriculture, climate change, meat processing infrastructure, and pandemic recovery. We hope to bring that same energy to this virtual convention as we set the course for a new year.”

WFU is holding two conventions in 2022 as the organization shifts to December conventions moving forward. Save the Date for the 92nd annual convention Dec. 9-11, 2022, at Chula Vista, Wisconsin Dells.

At the January convention, the organization will honor active members and the delegates will determine WFU's 2022 “Special Orders of Business,” items of utmost importance to the organization. Current policy can be viewed at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/ policy.

The convention keynote will be Andy Green, senior advisor for Fair and Competitive Markets at USDA, who will share the work happening to bust up monopolies, address antitrust, and restore fairness to the marketplace for farmers. Learn how WFU – and you – can have a direct impact on this work at the state and federal levels.

Attendees will also hear from long-time WFU member Patty Edelburg, who serves as vice president of the National Farmers Union. Edelburg, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and a dairy farmer in central Wisconsin, previously served as the Wisconsin Farm Service Agency (FSA) state executive director. Hear about the latest happenings at NFU, including the recently launched Fairness for Farmers campaign.

On Jan. 25, WFU will host a convention lead-up event featuring National Farmers Union Vice President of Advocacy Mike Stranz, who will share the outlook for the upcoming 2023 Farm Bill and how members can engage in advancing key issues. Convention-goers are also encouraged to join in a quick tech tutorial and Farmers Union social hour Jan. 26th.

Convention delegates will elect directors for the WFU Board, as well as two delegates to represent WFU at the National Farmers Union Convention Feb. 27 through March 3 in Denver, Colorado. Four board seats are up for election: District 3 (Chippewa, Clark, and Eau Claire Counties), District 5 (Crawford, Grant, Iowa, Rock, Green, Lafayette, Richland & Vernon Counties), District 8 (Brown, Calumet, Dodge, Door, Fond du Lac, Forest, Florence, Kewaunee, Langlade, Marinette, Manitowoc, Menominee, Milwaukee, Oconto, Outagamie, Ozaukee, Shawano, Sheboygan, Washington, Waukesha, and Winnebago Counties), and the At-large seat held by a member in any area of the state. Candidacy materials are due Jan. 14th.

Only registered delegates may vote on policy issues. To be a voting delegate, members must register by January 14th. Non-delegate registration is open through Jan. 29th. Register and learn more at www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com/ convention.

Wisconsin Farmers Union, a member-driven organization, is committed to enhancing the quality of life for family farmers, rural communities, and all people through educational opportunities, cooperative endeavors, and civic engagement. For more information visit www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com.