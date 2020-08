press release: Yaa Gyasi’s stunning follow-up to her acclaimed national best seller Homegoing is a powerful, raw, intimate, deeply layered novel about a Ghanaian family in Alabama. Yaa Gyasi will appear in conversation with Ainehi Edoro, founder of Brittle Paper.

Join the event at: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/transcendent-kingdom. Before the event begins, you will see a countdown and the event image.