ONLINE: Only Leaves Should Fall: Prevention, Myths and Strategies in the African American Community
media release: VIRTUAL Falls Prevention Panel, Thursday, February 11, 2021, 6:30 – 7:30 pm
Moderator: Mary V. Muse
Panelists:
Dr. Linda Scott, PhD, RN, NEA-BC, FNAP, FAAN, Dean of the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Nursing
Dr. Roanne Osborne, MD. MBA, FAAFP, CPE, Chief Medical Officer at MercyCare Health Plans
Dr. Eva Vivian, PharmD, MS, PhD Professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy
Aaron Gabriel Perry, Founder and President of Rebalanced-Life Wellness Association
Hear from experts in the health field talk about the importance of falls prevention strategies!
To Register Visit here or call Ashley Hillman at 608-235-1957.
Supported by: Dane County Falls Prevention Task Force, African American Health Network of Dane County and Safe Communities