RSVP for OPEN Annual Lunch

press release: Thursday, June 24, 2021, 11:30 am - 1:00 pm

Join OPEN for our 12th Annual Lunch (formally a dinner), a celebration of the work that OPEN has accomplished in networking with, building the development of, and advocating for LGBTQ+ individuals in our community in both 2019 and 2020.

In 2020, we hosted 11 events, provided $6,600 in support to community organizations focused on social and racial justice, and participated in 10 advocacy initiatives and partnerships in support for our diverse LGBTQ+ community. 2019 was a monumental year of reaching key milestone's in OPEN's history, including holding a record number of events that engaged a broad base of the local LGBTQ+ community, reaching the highest number of members in our history, and advocating for our community members.

This year we are pleased to welcome local LGBTQ+ advocate, former local board member, and co-chair of our Engagement Committee, Sandy Eichel as our main speaker. Sandy Eichel is a Wealth Management Advisor, international speaker and a diversity and inclusion consultant. Sandy speaks at corporate functions, professional conferences and diversity summits across North America and Europe. Sandy is passionate about transforming the corporate cultures to be more inclusive of women, people of color and the LGBTQ+ community. Several magazines and newspapers, including a November 2017 edition of the Wall Street Journal and Forbes in April of 2019, have published feature articles about Sandy and their work. Sandy was on the board of OPEN for six and a half years and is excited about helping to create more inclusion and to break down silos in the Madison LGBTQ+ community. Sandy devotes additional time to raising money for various charities, which lead them to create a non profit initiative to benefit underprivileged elementary students here in Madison.

Sandy will share a part of their journey of finding their own authenticity and inspire listeners to dig deeper in their own, while developing skills to be more inclusive of others in our community. With humor and enthusiasm, Sandy breaks down simple ways that we can all be better allies to each other and build a stronger, more inclusive Madison.

We will also be honoring the 2019 and 2020 OPEN Community Grant Recipients and OPEN Community Advocate Award Winner.

Cost: Member-$50 l Non-member-$75. Registration includes a $20 electronic gift card to Food Fight Restaurant Group to treat yourself! Registration Deadline: June 18, 2021

Details on Annual Sponsorship opportunities click HERE