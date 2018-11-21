press release: Hey, Madison high school students!

Need to work on your portfolio? Want to try a new collage technique? Beginning in October, Communication Director and Arts Manager Jennifer Bastian will host an open art studio every Wednesday afternoon. Supplies for drawing, painting, collage and more will be provided free of charge.

Bring yourself, bring friends, make art, have snacks.

Communication is located at 2645 Milwaukee Street, just a few blocks from East High School. You can give us a call at 608-467-2618 or email us at info@communicationmadison.com with any questions.

All are welcome. Communication is a sober, all-ages, safer space at all times.