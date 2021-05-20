press release: Doors 7:30 pm, show 9 pm. Admission: $3 at door. All seats are first come first serve. We recommend arriving early to guarantee a spot in the showroom. Curious about other Open Mics and events? Check out localmadisoncomedy.com

Any other questions call us at 608-256-0099 or email info@madisoncomedy.com

Is there a 2 beverage minimum for the Open Mic? Nope! The Mic is different from our regular weekly shows so there is no beverage minimum. We do still have full bar service!

Performer sign up is available 12pm- 8pm day of show and is now ONLINE ONLY. Please note that signing up does not guarantee a spot on the show. We usually have around 40-50 comedians sign up every week with hopes of getting one of the 20 available spots. The list of performers is put out promptly at 8:30pm. This list is not posted online. You must be present to find out if you are performing. Sets are 3-5 minutes in length. Most sets are 3 minutes long.

COVID-19 SAFETY GUIDELINES AND PROTOCOLS (as of May)

Capacity: 100

For the safety of our customers and staff, please do not attend if any of the following pertain to you:

Experiencing flu like symptoms such as cough, fever, sore throat, fatigue, or shortness of breath.

You may have been exposed to COVID-19

Have traveled in the past 48 hours

For Guests:

Guests will have temps checked with a contactless thermometer upon arrival.

Guests are required to wear masks for entry. Masks must be worn at all times at the venue, except when taking a sip from a beverage at your table. You must remask after sipping.

Hand sanitizer stations are placed throughout the building. Frequent hand washing or sanitizing is recommended.

Seating capacity in the showroom is limited per Madison and Dane county guidelines. Tables are placed a minimum of 6 feet apart and no more than six people will be allowed to sit at a table. All patrons seated together must be members of the same household.

Menus are disposed of after each show and replaced with new ones between shows.

Showroom, bathrooms and lobby will be fully sanitized before, during and after all shows.

For Staff: