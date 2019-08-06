press release: Folklore Village’s next Open Mic is August 6, from 7-9 pm. Held the first Tuesday of each month, the evening features a traditional open mic format, with a comfortable coffee house ambiance. Ideal for those who wish to share instrumental or vocal music or spoken word on Southwest Wisconsin’s finest open stage, as well as those who care to listen and support! All are invited—from aspiring and accomplished musicians and poets to appreciative audience members. Mike Wolkomir emcees the evening with his autoharp, while Scott Stieber does a top-notch job on sound. A piano is available. Donations are greatly appreciated. Coffee and tea are provided, plus Mary Ann’s bakery. Feel free to bring a treat to share. The sign-up list opens at 6:45.

The next Open Mic will be on September 3.

Folklore Village is located between Ridgeway and Dodgeville. More information is available at www.folklorevillage.org or by calling (608) 924-4000. Please check driving instructions on the website, as the access to County BB off of Highway 18/151 has changed.