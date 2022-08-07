Open Mic with Dana Perry

× Expand Dana Perry

media release: Well hey! Cargo Open Mic Night is back! Every 1st and 3rd Sunday of the month we're opening up our stage for anyone who wants to share their music, poetry, comedy, spoken word, performance art...whatever Art you feel like sharing! Sign-up starts at 4:30pm, we'll play 5-7PM, 2-3 songs (or 10-15mins), depending on how many sign up. Also, please bring your own mic if you're able. Come hang out and get some music medicine!

Hosted by Dana Perry (www.danaperrymusic.com)