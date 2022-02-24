RSVP for Open Mini Bonspiel

media release: With all the curling on TV during the Olympics I bet your friends are asking questions. This is your chance to get them on the ice. We have a few spots left for the Open Mini Bonspiel at Arlington Curling Club, 207 Pierce Street, Arlington, Saturday February 26, 2022, 9:30 AM to 6:00PM.

This one-day event includes a learn-to-curl at the start followed by playing several games, and includes all equipment and food/drink/snacks (breakfast, lunch, bloody mary bar, tap beer) throughout the day. No experience needed!

12 Teams $100.00/Team.

You can build teams with any combination of curlers. We encourage new curlers. (new curlers and Non-members are Welcome). Register by Feb. 24.

4 - End Games 3 - Game Guarantee

9:30 AM On Ice Instruction Coffee / OJ / Donuts / Bloody Mary’s

10:00 AM First Game Starts

12:00 PM Thru 2:00 pm Nacho/Taco Bar & Refreshments

4:30 PM Final Games are Played

6:00 PM Snack and Refreshments

The sign up sheet is at the club.

Contacts: Nicole Atkinson / 608-320-8362 / quicknic7@hotmail.com