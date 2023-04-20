OPEN Mix & Mingle

press release: Calling all Young Professionals in the Greater Madison area! Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals (ULGMYP) and Out Professional Engagement Network (OPEN) would like to cordially invite you to Mix & Mingle on Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 5-7PM at Blind Shot Social Club, 177 S. Fair Oaks Ave., Madison, WI 53704.

For parking, you are welcome to the Madison Kipp parking lot across the street from us. Madison Kipp allows Blind Shot Social Club guests to use their lot at night, and on weekends.