OPEN Mix & Mingle

press release: **Indoor and outdoor seating available**

There will be no official program, just networking plain and simple. Feel free to drop in when you can and leave when you're ready. Delta Beer Lab has both indoor and outdoor seating. Please be prepared to follow any mask guidelines in effect on September 21, 2021.

#OPENNoHassleNetworking

Come see what OPEN has to offer and make new friends in the process! We look forward to seeing you there!

Free for Members and Non Members

No registration deadline!

By registering to this event you agree to our Code of Conduct