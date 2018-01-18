OPEN Mix & Mingle

press release: Thursday, Jan. 18, 5:00-7:00pm

Ever had a frustrating phone call with a cable company or an airline? Zendesk was founded to make customer service better for consumers and businesses, and their dedication to quality customer service has always extended to community service as well. Zendesk builds software for companies of all sizes and industries, and provides it for free to nonprofit partners who use it to be more efficient and focus more on their mission than their technology. They care deeply about their employees, communities, and corporate culture and are excited to partner with OPEN in 2018!

Join the Zendesk Madison crew for a beer and wine happy hour at their location in the US Bank building to meet and mingle with OPEN members and employees! Food and beverage provided with brief presentations by Zendesk LGBTQ Employee Resource Group and OPEN.

Cost: Free for Members and $10 for Non-Members

Registration Deadline: January 11