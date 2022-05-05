OPEN Mix & Mingle

press release: Join OPEN - Out Professional Engagement Network for a networking event tonight at The Rigby. All LGBTQIA2S+ individuals and allies are welcome.

No cost [besides your own drink/food]! We will be in a private space upstairs. Come and go as your schedule permits! Network and socialize with other OPEN members and non-members.

#OPENNoHassleNetworking

Come see what OPEN has to offer and make new friends in the process! We look forward to seeing you there!

Free for Members and Non Members

No registration deadline!

By registering to this event you agree to our Code of Conduct