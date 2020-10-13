ONLINE: Open Roads Ahead Celebration

press release: Please join us for a VRBC Volunteer Appreciation Event being held Virtually on Today, October 13, from 5:00 - 6:00 pm via Zoom to celebrate the completion of the Verona Road (US 18/151) construction project after seven years!

The city of Fitchburg Common Council, Administration and staff wish to congratulate and express their thanks and appreciation to all the VRBC volunteers for their hard work, commitment and accomplishments the Verona Road Business Coalition (VRBC) achieved for the Fitchburg business community and residents during the historic seven year Verona Road construction project!

Join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS or Android: https://zoom.us/j/99094586567? pwd= cFpTOHdrY3JHL3lEcUZYUFdmMnJ0Zz 09.

Password: 611496

Or Telephone:

Dial:

USA 602 333 2014

USA 8882045984 (US Toll Free)

Conference code: 456000

We want to thank each and every one of the numerous volunteers that provided the leadership, innovation and positivity that led to the VRBC’s success!

To show our appreciation, we have a gift for you that can be picked up at the Fitchburg Princeton Club from Tuesday, October 13-Friday, October 16, at the Front Desk.

In Gratitude for Each and Every One of You! We couldn't have done it without YOU!

Today, Oct 13, 2020 5:00 - 6:00 PM CST