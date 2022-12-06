press release: DECEMBER OPEN STUDIO: Tuesdays from 5-7pm at Central Library (BUBBLER ROOM )

Join Audifax for the last month of Open Studio! Make a mandala, work on your personal project or ask me for details on how to add to the big black and white mandala magic happening at the front of the room. Don’t forget to add an intention for yourself or the community to the waves in the hallway on your way through. Audifax looks forward to connecting with YOU!

ABOUT THE RESIDENCY:

Setting an intention is simple, but powerful. Each move we make, large or small, begins with a purpose whether we realize it or not. My personal intention is to empower our individual light through art and mindfulness, so we can create the best possible experience for ourselves. This passion ripples out into the community, and the world as our interactions change with fresh, honest eyes.

But how do we do this? With my life experiences and continued studies of various culture’s mindfulness techniques, I’d like to share knowledge through meditations and creative workshops with you. Coming into focus, we bring integrity to our center and allow ourselves to tap into our inner strength. This is the power ancient cultures that came before us were in touch with, used to build structures, art and civilizations that still wow us today. Sounds serious? It can be, but we’re also going to have a lot of fun with printing, markers, paints and of course, being together - because we can!

ABOUT THE ARTIST:

Audifax uses her connection to the surrounding environment and intuition to create work intended to speak to humanity as a whole. Being born an artist and growing up in a family unable to afford art school, she felt trapped in a world where work meant survival and understands the importance of shifting our perception of limitations.

After having a vision of Balance, more than a year was spent bringing it to life. The sculpture uses black and white individually sewn fabric applied to winged figures to represent the necessary exploration of both our light and dark parts, in order to “take flight” and grow. Laying eyes upon this completed form, art was undeniably her passion and these messages needed to be shared with the world.

Selling her belongings, she went to the streets of Europe to paint before street art was acceptable in the United States and there she found her canvas - walls! Self-taught in the areas of murals / street art, sculpture and acrylic painting, the bold photo-realistic and calligraphy pieces connect to us on a level intended to awaken heart intelligence.

Audifax recent works have been routed in and created alongside community. When sharing this vision through Teen Bubbler and Making Justice (with teens spaces like high school classrooms, a Juvenile Detention Center, Youth Shelter and even with young adults in Jail) art is used as a tool to bring out participants’ new interests and untapped capabilities while learning about themselves and one another. Each mural and painting has a theme that shines light on the part we play in our own lives. Regardless of race, gender, age or background, Audifax strives to push people beyond what they think they’re capable of and understand dreams are achievable by embracing who we are, and most importantly, taking positive action.