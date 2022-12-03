Open Studio

press release: Poornima Moorthy is passionate visual artist and a graphic designer living in Madison . Poornima knew she wanted to be an artist at the early age of six. She’s graduated with degrees in fine arts, communication, and design. With over 12 years of graphic design experience she works to combine love for drawing and color to create unique works of art that are truly one-of-a-kind.

Recently her work with realistic portraits combined with whimsical illustrative backgrounds allow her space to build all her skillsets to life. By looking at a reference photograph she focuses on a stylized version of the subject then draws loose, intricate patterns and other illustrations to tell a deeper story about the subject matter.

ABOUT THE RESIDENCY:

Sequoya Library Artist-in-Residence Poornima Moorthy combines everyday images and objects (like recycled books) with drawing to tell a deeper story, bringing into focus the limitless possibility and imagination that each of us possesses when we allow ourselves to express it. She invites community members of all ages to dialogue with her and each other through art. Join one of her free workshops, or drop into her mini-studio anytime the November and December to find your own "whimsyland" through Community Collaborative Bookmarks and her Unruly Art Journal Project!

For more inspiration visit Poornima’s website and instagram (@happymiraclearts).

OPEN UP-CYCLE STUDIO // with POORNIMA // SEQUOYA LIBRARY

Join local artist Poornima Moorthy as we up-cycle various materials and non-sellable books generously donated by the Friends of Sequoya Library!

Saturday, December 3, 10-11:30am: all ages, adults welcome, children under 7 need an adult helper

Wednesday, December 7, 1-2:30pm: just for adults

Saturday, December 10, 2-3:30pm: all ages, adults welcome, children under 7 need an adult helper