Open Studio

press release: Weekly on Mondays 3/11 - 4/29, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PMCome draw, paint and listen to music, bask in good vibes and see live chip-carving and whittling while Taylor creates some new tramp art constructions. Even deck out your own Carnival Chalk-ware Figurine.

The Artist-in-Residence program, connecting artists to the community and the community to artists, is funded by Scooter Software, Inc.