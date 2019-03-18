Open Studio
press release: Weekly on Mondays 3/11 - 4/29, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PMCome draw, paint and listen to music, bask in good vibes and see live chip-carving and whittling while Taylor creates some new tramp art constructions. Even deck out your own Carnival Chalk-ware Figurine.
The Artist-in-Residence program, connecting artists to the community and the community to artists, is funded by Scooter Software, Inc.
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
