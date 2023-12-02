Open to Grow reception

media release: Stop by Garver Canvas to explore the next art exhibition on view! "Open to Grow: A Public Health & DAMA Collaboration" will be featured December 2, 2023 - January 17, 2024.

At the start of 2020, Public Health Madison and Dane County and their community Steering Committee had just completed data collection on the Community Health Assessment (CHA) when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, putting the work on pause. In 2023, they finally completed the CHA data analysis and report, but wanted to do something creative to get people excited about the next phase of work; the Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP), enter Developing Artists Mural Alliance (DAMA). Over the summer and fall of 2023, Public Health, partners, DAMA, and community members came together to collaborate on seven unique murals to highlight the CHIP priorities:

-Access to Mental Health Care

-Education Equity

-Employment

-Food Security

-Green Space

-Housing

-Racial Diversity and Inclusion

"Now, the community can learn more about the CHA process, our mural making process, the CHIP priorities and their connections to health, and what’s next for the CHIP by viewing the completed murals in Garver Canvas throughout December and January."

Opening Reception: December 2

Closing Reception: January 17

Gallery Hours: Thursday: Noon – 6pm; Friday: Noon – 8pm; Saturday: Noon – 6pm; Sunday: Noon – 4pm. Closed 12/24-27.