media release: Open Trap Shoot at the Columbus Sportsman;s Association every Thursday night at 6:30 PM five miles east of Columbus at W10924 Breyer Rd. Six hundred yard rifle range, action rifle range, pistol range, archery and more. $5 for members; guests welcome to stop in and learn more. Find membership info at columbussportsmanswi.com or call Larry at 920/344-0656 for more information.