Opera for the Young

Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589

media release: "Handsome is as handsome does....

A princely (yet frightening!) beast finds redemption and transformation through the friendship of a brave young woman. Bubbling with memorable Mozart-like melodies, this re-telling of the beloved fairy tale is set in a fantastical South Asian context influenced by Bollywood style. Local elementary students join professional opera singers onstage as the opera chorus of exotic birds and enchanted (kid-sized) fruit. In true Opera for the Young fashion, this show will be animated…but definitely not animation!"

Free-Will Donation.

Info

Kids & Family
608-877-4400
