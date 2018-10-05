Opera on the Point
Picnic Point 2004 University Bay Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53705
Max Wendt
press release: Fresco Opera will thrill you and fill you with fantastic terrors. Sharing dreams no mortal has dared to dream before. Walk through the forest to the tip of the point. We will peer into the darkness as we sit around a flame of wonder and magic and bring to life the music of the Gods. See you there if you dare. Free. Rain date 10/12.
Picnic Point 2004 University Bay Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53705
