press release: Miss the operatic conversation? Join us online! Opera Up Close Cocktail Hour invites company members to join us for a roundtable on different aspects of opera. Subscribers can ask questions in advance and during the live stream.

Stage managers are in charge of what happens on stage, making sure everyone and everything is in the right place at the right time. Join us for a discussion with Jill Krynicki, Madison Opera’s Production Stage Manager; Lynn Krynicki, her twin sister who is the Production Stage Manager for Washington National Opera; and Sean Corcoran, who stage manages for both companies. Find out what they do, how they trained, and more. Expect lots of great backstage stories!