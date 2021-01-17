ONLINE: Opera Up Close

press release: Miss the operatic conversation? Join us online! Opera Up Close Cocktail Hour invites company members to join us for a roundtable on different aspects of opera. Subscribers can ask questions in advance and during the live stream.

Sunday, January 17:  Alumni, Part 2

Cecilia Violetta López, Alan Dunbar, and Sidney Outlaw have collectively appeared in ten operas with us, from Dead Man Walking to La Traviata to Fellow Travelers; all have also sung at Opera in the Park. Now they come together for a conversation about their careers, their paths to opera, favorite performances, and so much more.

