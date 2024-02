media release: F ri. Feb. 23rd 12:00 Noon Sen. Baldwin’s Office (30 W. Mifflin) Action opposing U.S. emergency supplemental assistance to Israel. Followed at 2:00 pm by a walk to Rep. Pocan’s Office (10 E. Doty St.) to thank him for his previous votes against supplement assistance to Israel and to urge him to continue to do so. For more info: warabolition@gmail.com