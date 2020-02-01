press release: February 1 - 29 | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily

Regular Conservatory Admission Prices Apply: $2

This February, escape to the tropics and take in bountiful, beautiful orchids displayed throughout the Bolz Conservatory! The inaugural Orchid Escape show will feature four scenes, each representing one of the four classical elements: earth, water, air, and fire.

Orchids have played a central role at the gardens since the opening of the Bolz Conservatory in 1991, and the permanent collections have grown significantly over the past few decades. To reflect this, the Conservatory team set out to create new programming that would highlight the beauty and variety of this unique plant family. The show will incorporate both new orchids special ordered from vendors as well as specimens from the permanent collections.

Orchid Escape will be held in the Bolz Conservatory from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. daily throughout February. Regular Conservatory admission prices will apply during this time.