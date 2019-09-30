RSVP for Orchids for Beginners
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Do you want to take your first step into the mysterious world of orchids, but don't know where to start? Learn basic orchid biology and ecology, how to repot monopodial and sympodial orchids, and more to get started growing orchids in your home. Instructor: Terry Hodge, Olbrich Botanical Gardens
Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Monday, October 7
Registration Deadline: Monday, September 30
Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member
Info
