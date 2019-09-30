RSVP for Orchids for Beginners

press release: Do you want to take your first step into the mysterious world of orchids, but don't know where to start? Learn basic orchid biology and ecology, how to repot monopodial and sympodial orchids, and more to get started growing orchids in your home. Instructor: Terry Hodge, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m., Monday, October 7

Registration Deadline: Monday, September 30

Price: $15/$12 for Olbrich member