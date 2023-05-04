Order of the Jackal, Thundergoat, Plant
Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
media release: Adrenaline Armory presents: MAY THE FOURTH!
Snacks will be provided. Star Wars themed stuff will also be set up. Feel free to come in costume.
ORDER OF THE JACKAL - Hard doomy stoner metal from Madison
https://www.facebook.com/orderofthejackal
https://orderofthejackal.bandcamp.com
THUNDERGOAT - Stoner Rock Doom Metal from Tomah
https://www.facebook.com/thundergoattheband/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GiG4F0_qo54
PLANT - Madison stoner metal
https://www.facebook.com/plantband
https://www.facebook.com/RabbitHoleRecordsWI/videos/549023983609683
Doors at 6:30; Music at 7:30. 21+. $7.