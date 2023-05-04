Order of the Jackal, Thundergoat, Plant

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: Adrenaline Armory presents: MAY THE FOURTH!

Snacks will be provided. Star Wars themed stuff will also be set up. Feel free to come in costume.

ORDER OF THE JACKAL - Hard doomy stoner metal from Madison

https://www.facebook.com/orderofthejackal

https://orderofthejackal.bandcamp.com

THUNDERGOAT - Stoner Rock Doom Metal from Tomah

https://www.facebook.com/thundergoattheband/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GiG4F0_qo54

PLANT - Madison stoner metal

https://www.facebook.com/plantband

https://www.facebook.com/RabbitHoleRecordsWI/videos/549023983609683

Doors at 6:30; Music at 7:30. 21+. $7.

Info

Crucible 3116 Commercial Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Music
608-640-4441
Google Calendar - Order of the Jackal, Thundergoat, Plant - 2023-05-04 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Order of the Jackal, Thundergoat, Plant - 2023-05-04 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Order of the Jackal, Thundergoat, Plant - 2023-05-04 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Order of the Jackal, Thundergoat, Plant - 2023-05-04 19:30:00 ical