press release: August 11, 2018. 7:00 am - noon, from 249 Brook Street, Oregon, WI 53575

www.oregonkidstri.com for online registration of $35, $45 mail-in or drop off and $50 after August 1. The Oregon Kids Triathlon is an opportunity for kids to compete in an enjoyable athletic event. It is not highly competitive. The objective is to promote self-confidence, good health & community spirit.