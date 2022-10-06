Oregon Straw Hat Players Auditions

media release: OREGON STRAW HAT PLAYERS (OSHP) will be holding auditions for their 40th Anniversary Celebration event on October 6th and 7th from 7-9 pm in the Choir Room at the Oregon Performing Arts Center located at 456 N. Perry Parkway in Oregon. The Celebration event will include a musical revue featuring music from OSHP’s past productions, such as Oklahoma, Grease, Godspell, The Music Man, and more.

Singers (children and adults), should arrive 15 minutes early to complete paperwork. If you have a headshot and theater resume, please bring them with you. Auditioners should prepare a 32-bar or 1-minute musical theatre selection that showcases your vocal range. An accompanist will be provided.

The OSHP 4th Anniversary Celebration event will be presented at Barnwood Events located at 3230 Larsen Road in Madison. Performance dates are December 3rd and 4th, 2022.