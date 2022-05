Oregon SummerFest

media release: Festival fun for all ages including Carnival, Food Booths, Games, Softball Games, Corn Hole Games, Live Entertainment, Beer Tent.

Thursday: Fireworks at Dusk, Safety Days 6-8pm

Friday: Beer Tent opens! Cherry Pie on Friday night 8:30-11:30 pm

Saturday: Craft Fair 9am-3pm, Super Tuesday on Saturday night 8:30-12:30am

Sunday: Parade at Noon, Car Show 9am-3pm - Registration 7am-Noon, Thrilla on the Grilla featuring BBQ Ribs, Pulled Pork or Chicken Dinner.