Organization, Continuity, Community

media release: A﻿t this event, Peter Gelderloos--the author of numerous books on anarchist organizing, including Anarchy Works and The Solutions Are Already Here--will share some analysis on how to approach different organizational structures strategically, how to understand our chronic problems with continuity, and how to understand questions of community and pseudo-community that often underlie our other problems. If you're interested in discussing activism, community organizing, social justice, anarchism, or human behavior, this event is for you! (And, if that doesn't convince you, yes, free food will be available.) This event is hosted by Madison Infoshop, Madison's volunteer-run radical resource center, which has previously hosted speakers such as eco-anarchist Alexander Dunlap. We can't wait to see you there!

T﻿his event is completely free to attend.

Accessibility information: We are located near the front entrance of the Social Justice Center. There are no stairs at this entrance and the door can be opened automatically by pressing a button on the outside. Located near bus routes 4, 7, and 38.

L﻿earn more about us @ linktr.ee/madisoninfoshop