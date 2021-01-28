RSVP for Organizing, Analyzing and Writing Your Family History

media release: Wisconsin Historical Society is excited to provide this program to help you to get your research into a project that can be easily shared with all family members.

Genealogical research entails collecting masses of documents and information. Each document reveals a lot about our ancestors. Most of the family isn’t interested in the hunt. How do you take the information that you have gathered, organize it, analyze it and then tell the stories to your family members? This presentation will simplify these steps and help you to get your research into a project that can be easily shared with all family members.

Presenter is Lori B. Bessler, Reference Librarian at the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Register by noon on Thursday, January 28, 2021. $40.