Organizing, Decluttering and Downsizing Tips

media release: Kathie Newman, Client Liaison for Moving Forward, will talk about the process of decluttering and downsizing and ways to make it less stressful. Learn about taking good items to donation centers and arranging for profitable disposal of unwanted items through auction, buy-out, consignment or a combination. Learn of resources available for those looking for assistance with unpacking and setting up a new home.

Part of the Live Well@ Your Library series.

This program was made possible in part by generous support from the Madison Public Library Foundation.