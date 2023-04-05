Organizing for a Resilient Future

media release: This April talk in Wisconsin’s Climate Stories series features personal stories from three young women leading the charge in building climate change resilient communities. Each speaker will share her unique experience in organizing for climate change action and what inspired them to get involved.

The Wisconsin’s Climate Stories series features three talks in the spring of 2023. This series is designed to further the work from the 2022 Climate Fast Forward conference, broaden participants’ networks, and raise awareness of climate change success stories from across Wisconsin.

These talks will be held on Zoom and participating in breakout rooms. Space is limited, so please only register if you can commit to the date and breakout rooms.

Speakers:

Maithilee Kanthi has been working as the Climate Justice Organizer at Clean Wisconsin for the last two years where she organizes a broad coalition of support for equitable climate solutions.

Mandi McAlister (she/her) is the founder of Hummingbird MKE where she works to engage the community around environmental and climate justice initiatives.

Maria Otto is the Conservation Corps Coordinator for the City of Green Bay’s new AmeriCorps program – the Green Bay Conservation Corps. Maria also serves as the Volunteer Coordinator for the City of Green Bay.