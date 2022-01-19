ONLINE: Orion's Hidden Treasures

× Expand Photo by Samuel PASTEUR-FOSSE on Unsplash

On a clear, starry night one of the more recognizable constellations is Orion, or more specifically, Orion's belt, the three close stars that angle upwards in a straight line. But did you know that this constellation is “home to a vast array of beautiful astronomical objects: huge stars, and glowing clouds of gas and dust”? Learn more, including how to find Orion in the night sky, during a virtual event hosted by the Madison school district planetarium. The event is free, but register at mmsd-planetarium.ticketleap.com .