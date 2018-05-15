RSVP for Ornamental Container Gardening

press release: Loved by small and large space gardeners alike, containers are a fabulous way to dress up your patio, deck, or balcony. In this presentation and workshop, Olbrich Director of Horticulture Jeff Epping and Horticulturist Samara Eisner will guide you through the steps to plant containers overflowing with beauty. You will go home with one finished ornamental container with plants appropriate for the lighting conditions you indicate. Upon registration, please indicate whether you prefer SUN or SHADE plants. All supplies provided. Limited space; register early.

Tuesday, May 22, 6:30-8:30 pm

Registration Deadline: May 15

Cost: $90/$72 member | Course Number: 20-47